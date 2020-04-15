Longford residents hit by essential overnight water restrictions

Irish Water and Longford County Council are advising customers supplied by Cairnhill reservoir that a series of essential overnight water restrictions are required in the area to allow local reservoirs to re-fill.

The restrictions will be in place nightly from 10.30pm until 8am starting tonight Wednesday, April 15 until Wednesday, April 22 at 8am.

These restrictions are necessary to allow reservoirs to refill so that daytime water supply can be maintained.

Irish Water stated; "Areas supplied by Cairnhill reservoir may be impacted by disruption to their water supply during these night time restrictions.

"It can take a number of hours for normal water supply to be restored to all impacted customers as the network refills.

"We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.



"While hand washing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply.

"Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

"Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering car rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use.

"We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home HERE

"Irish Water and Longford County Council would like to thank customers for their efforts as work continues to ensure reservoirs recover and water supply is secured.

"For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare."