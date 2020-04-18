Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Late Henry Kenny was one of a kind

One of Longford’s and Ireland’s, greatest Gaels, who died recently was Henry Kenny from Cashel.

From a great GAA family, it was not surprising that he was one of the association's proudest supporters, and players.

Henry lived an unobtrusive life.

I doubt he ever talked ill of any person in his life.

Maybe the odd corner forward, but apart from that, Henry had nothing bad to say about anyone.

He wasn’t that way inclined, and would ease out of company where anyone was being talked about.

He was too busy living life to the full, and wasn’t preoccupied with stories of others, good or bad.

He knew better.

There are few people in this life, who live with such impeccable attitude. He was simply a very nice man.

One of a kind. He is missed, and won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

