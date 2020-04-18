The toll of not being able to return home during Covid-19 pandemic

Seperation from family is proving difficult for many but for Polish native, Angelika Florkiewicz, family feels even further away.

Angelika’s family are all in Poland, while she is here in Longford, having emigrated 13 years ago, but not being able to return home is taking its toll.

“I am in contact with my family via facetime all the time, but feeling that you are not able to jump into the plane and go to your own country is terrible feeling. It truly feels like your freedom has been taken away and the worst part is that you do not know for how long,” she told the Leader, adding that she worries for her mother’s health - especially with the grief of losing the family dog.

As the number of cases of coronavirus increase in Ireland, Angelika is worried that people are still not taking it seriously enough.

“I hope people will change their priorities and start taking this seriously,” she said.

“Go outside only if you have to. We need to stop spreading the virus to get rid of it quicker. Because when that happens, people like me will be able to return home.”

