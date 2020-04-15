Have you seen this cat missing from Killoe?

These times of social isolation are difficult for everybody, but moreso when your only companion goes missing.

That's the case with Snowy the cat, who has been missing from his home near Kiernan's Cross in Killoe since March 26.

Snowy's owner, Ann Fox, is very upset at his disappearance and is hoping that someone has seen him in the area.

Anyone who can help to reunite Ann with her beloved companion is asked to call 0433322356 or 0862112593. You can also contact the vetinary clinic at 04333336456.