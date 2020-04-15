Vehicle seized in Edgeworthstown after driver was found to have no tax, insurance, and a false licence
Gardaí in Longford seized a vehicle in Edgeworthstown last night after the driver was found to not only have no insurance and no tax, but also a fraudulent driving licence.
The car was seized at a Covid-19 checkpoint, which had been set up by Longford Roads Policing Unit.
Proceedings will follow.
