HSE confirms that Covid-19 testing is underway at Longford's Connolly Barracks

Covid-19 coronavirus testing is underway at Connolly Barracks in Longford town today.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford currently stands at 58, while in neighbouring Cavan there are 245 confirmed cases, 36 in Leitrim, 48 in Roscommon and 234 confirmed cases in Westmeath.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed, "Connolly Barracks is operational today as a Covid Testing Centre."

The spokesperson outlined that there are five centres available across the Midland region and these are opening on rotational basis.

She added, "Three test centres are rotated in Longford /Westmeath and two are rotated in Laois/Offaly and based on the number of referrals received through the central system.

"These centres can extend capacity should it be required."

Testing is by appointment ONLY.

It is not a drop in service and members of the public will be contacted in advance via the HSE with appointment time.

It is a drive through facility with entrance from Bridge Street and exit onto Battery Road.