Covid-19 testing to begin in Longford's Connolly Barracks

The Covid-19 testing centre which was set up at Connolly Barracks a number of weeks ago is now commencing testing, with 30 HSE staff reported to be at the centre today.

The centre has five separate test facilities and tests will be administered by HSE staff.

The centre is a drive-thru facility and testing is done by appointment only, with patients referred by their GP. This is not a drop-in service and members of the public will be contacted by the HSE with their appointment time.

The entrance to the facility is at Bridge Street in Longford town, and those going for testing will exit onto the Battery Road when their test is done.

Local politicians have welcomed the opening of the facility, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise across the country.

"It's a welcome development with many local families awaiting test appointments and some several weeks as the strain tells on the health service," said Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty

The site was provided and prepared a number of weeks ago by Longford County Council.