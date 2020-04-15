Longford Roads Policing Unit out in force this morning seized two vehicles for no insurance
Longford Roads Policing Unit has had high visibility over the past 24 hourse.
Two vehicles were seized after being stopped a Covid-19 checkpoint. Neither car had insurance. Proceedings will follow.
Longford RPU on #Covid19 c/point y/day stopped 2 cars, no insurance on both cars. Cars seized & proceedings to follow.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2020
#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe
Separately, gardaí pulled over a motorist doing a speed of 116km/hr in an 80km/hr zone in Kenagh.
Longford RPU detected driver at 116kms in 80km zone in Kenagh, Co Longford.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2020
FCPN to follow
#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe
#OperationFanacht.
