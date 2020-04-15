Longford Roads Policing Unit out in force this morning seized two vehicles for no insurance

Longford Roads Policing Unit has had high visibility over the past 24 hourse.

Two vehicles were seized after being stopped a Covid-19 checkpoint. Neither car had insurance. Proceedings will follow.

Separately, gardaí pulled over a motorist doing a speed of 116km/hr in an 80km/hr zone in Kenagh.