Granard councillor hits out at increase in illegal dumping

It’s “unbelievable” how much illegal dumping has occurred around the Granard area since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, according to Cllr Turlough McGovern.

“In these times, it’s hard to comprehend why this could be a serious issue, and it seems to be widespread over the County. There are other pressing issues for our volunteers to do and it’s dispicable that some person sees an opportunity to dump rubbish,” he said, appealing to these people to stop this dumping.

PICTURES | Dumping an unfortunate by-product of Covid-19 in county Longford