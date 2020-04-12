Four new cases of coronavirus in Longford bringing county total to 49

The number of covid-19 cases in Longford has increased from 45 yesterday to 49 today.

County Cavan has had a large increase with 210 cases confirmed at the moment, while Westmeath currently has 192 confirmed cases.

Roscommon and Leitrim are still reporting some of the lowest numbers in the country, with 31 cases and 32 cases respectively.

Read also: 14 more deaths in Ireland as number of Covid-19 cases nears 10,000