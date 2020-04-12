Longford's Captain Darren Reilly has honour of reading the Proclamation marking 104th anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising

Ballinamuck's Captain Darren Reilly read the Proclamation outside the GPO marking the 104th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising earlier this afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins led a televised commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising from Áras an Uachtaráin.

There was no public involvement this year due to the restrictions imposed to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Longford's Capt Darren Reilly of the Defence Forces read the proclamation outside the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street.

This evening, Fr Manning Gaels GAA club, paid tribute to Capt Reilly.

"Well done to Darren Reilly who had the great honour of reading the 1916 Proclamation from the GPO on Easter Sunday," explained Club PRO Pauric Gill.

Capt Reilly played a key role in helping Fr Manning Gaels win the 2019 Longford intermediate football championship title.

Cpt Darren Reilly reads the Proclamation outside the GPO marking the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising | https://t.co/Cs7vVXApRT pic.twitter.com/twa8VvK1Ou — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 12, 2020