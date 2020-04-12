Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Sacrificing funeral attendance to save lives

The requirement that funerals are held with isolation as one of the key elements, is very necessary, and laudable.

Sometimes, it’s natural that we forget about the wrath, and reach, of this disease, when it comes to a funeral of someone from our locality, or nearby.

However we must remember that if ten people max attend a funeral, it’s reasonable to assume all can be properly separated.

Otherwise, it’s almost inevitable that someone will contract the virus if numbers allowed are above ten. It’s simple mathematics.

Anyone who thinks that the precaution that is being laid down, concerning funerals especially, is excessive, doesn’t understand how this virus can take hold.

A friend of mine told me of a story that was terribly sad, involving two people from the same household, one of them in the Health Service, who ended up dying as a result of contact spread.

The relatives insisted that nobody could attend the funeral. Without those relatives, speaking out, several local people were planning to attend.

This is the sort of sacrifice that beating this virus takes, and we must applaud those whose relatives have been struck down, but who are prepared to save lives by staying away from the funerals.