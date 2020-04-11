Gardaí appeal for witnesses for investigation into a serious crash in Boyle, Co Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating a serious, single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 9am on Saturday 11th April 2020 on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, County Roscommon.

The car collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle. The male driver and the female front-seat passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment. It's reported the female is in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed earlier today for Forensic Collisions Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.