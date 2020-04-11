Granard man charged with burglary granted bail

A Granard man who appeared before Mullingar District Court last week charged with burglary, has been remanded on continuing bail to June 19, 2020.

Seamus Kane, Ardaguillion, Granard, was arrested on March 25 at O’Farrell’s Terrace, Grnard, for public order and burglary offences.

He was charged with burglary at a property on O’ Farrell’s Terrace and Section 6 of the Public Order Act 1994 by Garda Brendan Lynn and Sgt James Rowan and brought before Judge Deirdre Gerety in Mullingar District court on the following day.

He was remanded on his own bail to attend Longford District Court on June 19, 2020.