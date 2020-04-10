Longford's Spirit Clothing offering a wide range of brands online

As the world shuts down to slow the spread of Covid-19 and only the essential shops remain open, people are moving online for other items and Spirit Clothing is there to provide.

Spirit Clothing have been selling online for the past six years and have been delivering all over the world with a more recent focus on the UK and Irish market.

The store launched its kids’ range, Name it, this week due to a demand from regular, loyal customers who want to buy for their kids or for gifts.

Spirit are also adding ladies styles from the popular tally weijl store, which now carries brands like Diesel Ellesse, Fila, and 11 Degrees Girl, all of which can now be purchased via Spirit Clothing online.

Spend over €50 online and get free next day delivery to anywhere in Ireland, or pay just €5 delivery charge for items under €50.

Delivery to the UK is free if you spend a minimum of €50.

Shop now at www.spiritclothing.ie.