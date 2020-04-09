€58,154 for groups involved in Longford Community Call response to Covid-19

€58,154, of a €2.5 million national fund, has been allocated to support Longford community and voluntary groups involved in the delivery of Covid-19 community response efforts.

Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural & Community Development said the urgently needed funding will be available to groups that are participating in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led by the Local Authorities in response to the Cpvid-19 pandemic.

Minister Ring said: “Local community and voluntary groups are supporting significant numbers of vulnerable people, many of whom are self-isolating, to get through this crisis. This Fund will help these groups to cover the costs of their work.

“This is a response to support immediate and emergency efforts by community and voluntary groups in assisting people locally. It is recognised that there are wider challenges and impacts facing the community and voluntary sector as a whole, but this initiative will help to provide support to community groups that are delivering services at the frontline.’’

Irish Rural Link (IRL) – the national network representing the interest of rural communities has today welcomed the announcement.

Seamus Boland, CEO of IRL said “The announcement of this fund is very timely. While the first few weeks of this crisis, groups were having problems sourcing hand-sanitiser, gloves etc and while this is still a problem, they are now concerned about the increasing costs as demand has increased."