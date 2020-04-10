Longford dangerous driving case adjourned pending clarification of doctor's report

A man with a string of dangerous driving charges has had his case adjourned by Judge Seamus Hughes, pending clarification on a medical report that was furnished to the court before last week’s session.

John Prendergast, Keel, Ballymahon, appeared before Longford District Court charged with drink driving, failure to provide a breath specimen, several counts of dangerous driving, failure to produce a driving licence, failure to produce insurance, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

All of the above offences took place on February 17, 2019. In June of last year, Mr Prendergast was disqualified from driving for 12 years and received a five month suspended sentence, the court heard, but the charges before the court on March 24 predated that conviction.

The accused had also appealed all of his convictions at the Circuit Court, Judge Hughes was informed.

“He went to Circuit Court and appealed everything so he could continue to drive dangerously like this,” said Judge Hughes.

Looking through a medical report that was furnished to the court, Judge Hughes noted that Mr Prendergast suffered from mental health issues and had sustained a brain injury in the past.

“He told the psychiatrist that ‘drink doesn’t suit me’ yet he’s charged with drink driving. There is no medical evidence to suggest he has a brain injury. He fooled his doctor by suggesting he has a brain injury more serious than what he has,” said Judge Hughes.

The judge also noted from the report that Mr Prendergast smoked cannabis daily and had been on a methadone maintenance programme for at least the last 12 years. The report also revealed that the accused had progressed from cannabis to ecstasy and heroine.

“That’s not true,” Mr Prendergast interjected.

“This is what the doctor says,” Judge Hughes replied.

“I have to be a judge of human character and the way he replied to me, I don’t believe him.

“He managed to fool everybody left, right and centre and used the system with your advice,” he said, rounding on solicitor for the defence John Quinn, “and appealed everything until he ran out of road.

“I need that checked out,” he added, referring to the mention of heroin use and the methadone programme in the medical report.

“If I have been misled, he will get a very heavy sentence,” said Judge Hughes.

“He said to me he never took methadone. I want this report furnished to the doctor and that paragraph highlighted.

“According to this report, he went to his GP and when his GP asked him if he was manipulating his answers to suggest he has a brain injury, he said ‘yes’ with a smile. Now, I’m latching onto that.

“He’s a young man. He’s thrown caution to the wind for a long time. All I demand of him is the truth. If I get the truth, I’ll factor in as much credit as possible.

“But if he’s been fooling me, I’ll go the opposite way. I want evidence in writing that he’s not on methadone,” Judge Hughes concluded, as he adjourned the case.