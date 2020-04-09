Only one new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford in the last 24 hours

Today saw the biggest jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus to date with 500 more cases reported and 38 new deaths.

In Longford, though, there has only been one new case of coronavirus confirmed in the last 23 hours, compared to yesterday's increase by 10 cases.

Cavan has jumped by three cases to 132, while Westmeath has increased from 134 to 142. Leitrim has three new cases, bringing its total to 23, while Roscommon has reported no new cases and remains at 22.

