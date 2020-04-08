Largest jump in Covid-19 cases so far in Longford as 10 more cases bring county total to 35

There have been ten new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Longford, bringing the total number of reported cases to 35 - the largest jump in cases in the county so far. Longford cases account for 0.6% of the country's total cases, which today is over 6,000.

Neighbouring counties have also seen increases over the past few days with Cavan reporting a total of 129 confirmed cases in the county - that's 2.2% of the national total.

Westmeath currently has 134 cases (2.2%), while Leitrim and Roscommon have reported 20 and 22 cases respectively.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team - Wednesday 8 April

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country

the people included 10 females and 15 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team noted today’s guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that the risk of severe disease associated with COVID-19 in the EU and UK is considered moderate for the general population and very high for vulnerable groups.

The ECDC also advised that it is currently too early to start lifting community and physical distancing measures and that Member States should continue to adopt a public health based approach of testing and contact tracing.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland continues to follow ECDC guidance with regards to testing, contact tracing and the implementation of community measures such as physical distancing and cocooning. This is the most effective way we have of slowing down the spread of this virus and saving lives.

“Our public health guidance is under constant review and the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again on Friday morning to review the impact of ongoing measures.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The ECDC has said that the probability of continued spread of COVID-19 is very high. The risk of exceeding the capacity of the health system remains high even in countries like Ireland where significant public health restrictions have been put in place.

“It is for these reasons that we continue to ask people to stay at home and to follow public health advice. While we know these measures are difficult especially as we approach a sunny, bank holiday weekend, the efforts we are seeing from the public are having an impact and making a real difference.”

Breakdown of the 235 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland



Of the 235 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland:

168 cases (72%) occured in a hospital environment

27 cases (12%) were in Intensive Care Units (ICU)

190 cases (81%) had underlying health conditions

148 were male and 67 female

the median age was 81

Cases as of Monday 8 April 2020



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 6th April (5,981 cases), reveals: