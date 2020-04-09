Longford Acorn Project receives €400 donation for phoneline service

Amidst all the doom and gloom of the current Covid-19 pandemic, it’s always nice to get a good news story and, as the community bands together during a time of crisis, there’s certainly no shortage of those.

This week, five members of the Chinese community got some money together to donate to the Longford Acorn Project, which itself is doing fantastic work for those who are experiencing poverty and exclusion during these difficult times.

Accepting the donation on Monday morning, Project Coordinator at Acorn Project Ltd Pozy Green said that the money comes at the perfect time.

“This money will go towards our phone text line that we’ve set up for people that use the service that are alone so that our house counsellor can ring them on weekends and make sure they’re alright and give them coping skills,” she said.

“And I was actually wondering where we would come up with the money to pay for it because we can’t take it out of our counselling service. Then this came, so the universe is good.”

There are between 30 and 40 people who avail of the Acorn Project’s counselling service and, due to the current lockdown, they are no longer able to do that, which is why Ms Green wanted to set up a phone service. Without the €400 donation, that service would not be available to those who need it.

It was with the help of Longford councillor Uruemu Adejinmi and Sgt Lionel Mullally of Longford’s Community Policing Unit that the funding found its way to the Acorn Project.

Cllr Adejinmi was contacted by Anna Heagney, an Ethnic Minority Development worker, based with Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service.

The Ethnic Minority Development Project is a Tusla-funded project, which covers the midlands counties and aims to identify the barriers that may face ethnic minority women and men with a domestic violence support service, spreading awareness of domestic abuse and the existing supports within communities.

“Anna got in touch with me to say Yan Ping and members of the Chinese community came together and made contributions of €400 and wanted to donate it to the community,” Cllr Adejinmi explained.

“So she got in touch with me to see if I know a community group to receive the donation. I got in touch with the Community Policing Officer, Sgt Lionel Mullally, to see what community group would be in need of this cash assistance.”

The Community Policing Unit in Longford is part of the committee at the Acorn Project and is aware of the importance of the service in the local community.

“So he (Sgt Mullally) suggested Acorn, who are helping the disadvantaged in the community, especially during this period, with much needed support services,” said Cllr Adejinmi.

“So he gave me Pozy’s number and I got in touch with Pozy to see would they accept this and she said it’s come at a very opportune time. They are in dire need of support.”

Arrangements were made and Yan Ping Lang made herself available on behalf of the group who made the contribution.

A total of €400 was gathered and donated by five members of the local Chinese community: Yan Ping Lang, Chun Li Zhang, Yaling Pan, Soun Lee Chang and Yu Chen.

“Thank you so much for thinking of the community,” said Cllr Adejinmi to Ms Lang on Monday morning.

“It’s great to see that when it’s needed most, we come together to support each other. On behalf of the Longford community, thank you so much for thinking about it.”

Cllr Adejinmi was also quick to sing the praises of the local Community Policing Unit, who have been working around the clock to ensure the safety of the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the Community Policing Officer and the Community Policing Group, who do great work - especially during this period, supporting the vulnerable and making sure there’s still some semblance of law and order and make sure people aren’t just left to fend for themselves during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“And thank you so much for the good work you’re doing as well for the community,” Cllr Adejinmi added to Ms Green.

“It’s great to know that this is here and hopefully by the end of this, people will make contact with yourself.”

The Longford Acorn Project’s aim is to enable people who are socially excluded to become involved in the issues and decisions that affect them.

Based in Lanna Aoibhinn, Longford town, the project promotes the participation of people experiencing poverty and exclusion at all levels of the project.

To get in touch, call 085 133 4595, drop an email to longfordacornprojectltd@ gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page at Longford Acorn Project Ltd.

