There are now 25 cases of Covid-19 in Longford as a further four are confirmed by HPSC
36 people have died in Ireland in the last 24 hours and there have been 345 new cases confirmed
Figures released today confirm that there are four more cases of Covid-19 in Longford, bringing the county's total to 25.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced this evening that a further 36 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have sadly lost their lives.
Of those deaths:
- 27 deaths located in the east, 6 in the north west, 3 in the south
- the patients included 17 females and 19 males
- 24 (66.6%) patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81
There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.
There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
