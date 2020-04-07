Two on bail in connection with Granard incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged

A man and a woman have been granted bail with strict conditions following their arrest this morning in connection with an incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged by a member of An Garda Síochána in December 2018 when he was involved in an incident with a man, woman and their dog.

Edward Stokes (29) Ferriskill, Granard, and Sharon Stokes (32), also of Ferriskill, Granard, were brought before Judge Seamus Hughes this morning. Edward Stokes was charged with criminal damage, endangerment and producing a weapon, to wit a slash hook on December 3, 2018. Sharon Stokes was also charged with possession of a slash hook.

The pair were disputing a number of their bail conditions, namely the curfew and the condition to sign on at Granard Garda Station daily, but Sgt Paul Kearney explained to the court that the conditions were necessary.

Mr Stokes, unhappy with these conditions, said that he would take his case to the high court.

"Here we go, another High Court application. How much will that cost you?" Judge Hughes asked.

"I don't know," said Mr Stokes, "I wouldn't have to go to the High Court if you gave me the bail conditions I want."

Solicitor for the defence Pat O'Sullivan told the court that the pair were willing to offer €1,000 in cash bail each.

"€1,000 plus the conditions," Judge Hughes insisted, adding that they were standard conditions.

After some discussion, both accused agreed to the conditions and handed in €1,000 each. They have been remanded on bail and are due to reappear in Longford District Court on June 23.

