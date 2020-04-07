BREAKING: Two people arrested as part of investigation into incident where Garda discharged his gun in Granard

Gardaí in Longford investigating a firearm incident, where an official Garda firearm was discharged by a member of An Garda Síochána when he was involved in an incident with a man, woman and their dog, have arrested two people. The incident occurred at Ferriskill, Granard on Monday evening, 3rd December, 2018.

A 29 year old man and a 32 year old woman were arrested this morning as part of the investigation and appeared before Longford District Court in relation to the incident.