Mercury could reach as high as 18C this week with 'plenty of sunshine', says weather forecaster

Temperatures could be as high as 18C this week with plenty of sunshine, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, Tuesday will be mainly dry in most areas with just the odd shower in the West.

Alan added: "Plenty of sunshine in Leinster and getting up to 15C.

"By Thursday it will be touching 17C or maybe even 18C.

"Rain will arrive Friday however and turning cooler then for the weekend.

"Some scattered showers likely Saturday but Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday are looking mainly dry with sunny spells, if cooler."