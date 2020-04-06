A further 4 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford bringing county total to 21

Longford's number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has climbed from 17 to 21 over the past couple of days, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening have revealed that a further 16 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Among those 16 people were six females and 10 males. 11 were located in the east of the country and five in the west. Four were reported to have underlying conditions.

There have now been 174 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland has risen by seven, to 70, it also emerged today. The number of cases there has risen by 69 to 1,158.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 5,364.

Earlier today, the Health Service Executive said the capacity to test for coronavirus will be doubled from this week, to around 4,500 tests a day.

A network of laboratories and community test centres have been set up across the country.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

the percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our research shows overall level of worry remains high at 7 out of 10 but has not increased significantly since the middle of March, despite the introduction of more restrictive measures."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, said; “Our Healthcare system has been preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases but it is important to remind people that our hospitals continue to carry out all emergency and essential activity.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4th April 2020 (4,916 cases), reveals: