21 more Covid-19 deaths reported as number of cases climbs towards 5,000

More sad news today as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announces the passing of 21 more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of those deaths, 17 were located in the east of the country, two in the south and two in the west. There were nine females and 12 males among those that sadly lost their lives in the past 24 hours and 12 patients were reported to have underlying health conditions. The median age of today's reported deaths is 81.

These latest losses bring the death toll in Ireland to 158. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The HPSC also reported today that there have been 390 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of 1pm today, Sunday, April 5, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 4,994,

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.

“If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP. I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, April 3 (4,443 cases), reveals: