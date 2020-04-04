17 new deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

There have been 17 more deaths reported in Ireland today as a result of Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

Of those 17 patients, 15 were located in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country. The patients included four females and 13 males. A total of 13 were reported to have underlying health conditions and the median age of the deaths reported today is 77.

These latest tragic passings bring Ireland's death toll to 137. The median age of the total deaths in Ireland is 81.

The HPSC has also reported 331 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, as of 1pm today, Saturday, April 4. There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to Covid-19. This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.



“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”



Cases on Thursday 2 April



The data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2 April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals: