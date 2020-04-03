Two to appear in court following €200,000 Cannabis, Cocaine and MDMA Seizure, Ballymahon
The two men, aged in their early 30s, arrested in Ballymahon yesterday have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.
As part of investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Longford and Roscommon, the Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search of an apartment in the Main Street area of Ballymahon, Co Longford.
During the course of the search, Cannabis worth €100,000, Cocaine to the value of €70,000 and MDMA worth €30,000 was seized. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.
Read more: Two arrested in €200,000 drugs bust in Ballymahon
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on