A further two confirmed Covid-19 cases brings Longford's total to 16
Coronavirus
There have been two more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford, bringing the county's total number of cases to 16. That's an increase of six since the beginning of the week.
These 16 cases make up approximately 0.4% of the total cases in the country which, as of today, is 4,273.
In neighbouring counties, Cavan has confirmed 41 cases; Leitrim has 12; Roscommon has 13 and Westmeath has 86 new cases.
