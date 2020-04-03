St Christopher's Services Longford puts a call out for bins

St Christopher's Services in Longford has put a call out to schools, hotels, businesses with canteens and anyone else who might be able to help, to donate bins like the ones in the photograph above.

The facility is looking for metal pedal bins in any colour. As the price of these bins has increased significantly in recent weeks, supplies are low.

"We are looking to borrow some for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis," a statement on social media read.

"If your business is currently not operating and you could spare them or if you have any spares in the Longford area please let us know and we can arrange to collect them."