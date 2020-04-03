Two more confirmed cases of coronavirus bring Longford total to 14

Figures revealed last night confirmed that there have been two more reported cases of Covid-19 in Longford, bringing the county total to 14.

Longford's figure amounts to 0.4% of the total number of cases in the country.

In Cavan, there are 39 cases (1.2% of total); Leitrim has 12 (0.4%); in Roscommon, there are 10 confirmed cases (0.3%); while in Westmeath, there are 81 (2.5% of national total).