Longford lab worker puts a plea out to members of the public to adhere to government recommendations during Covid-19 lockdown

I need to get a few things off my chest regarding social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic that has most of the country in turmoil. While many are still out acting the eejit. People seem to think that a pandemic is just an early summer holiday. Well if that’s what they think they are undeniably wrong.

We are in a state of emergency and people are turning a blind eye and going for walks on the beach and socialising in house parties in substantial groups of maybe 10 to 50 people. It is pure and utter stupidity on their part. Fair enough they might not have symptoms or feel ill. That does not mean they are not harbouring this virus or the people they meet aren’t. What is worse is they are showing complete and utter disregard for the more vulnerable members of their family and society.

No matter who you are you will surely have a person who is at risk. Whether it be a relation or someone very dear to you. Nevertheless, people are still carrying on like savages with no regard for the health and safety of the people around them. Personally, I welcome a complete lockdown. I know it sounds selfish of me as I am lucky enough to still have a job albeit in a lab testing these samples.

Businessmen, employers and employees need to understand the potential severity of this pandemic. If this pandemic takes a bad turn you won’t have to worry about closing for a few weeks, it will be permanent. First, it was snubbed when there was a case brought to our attention. Then there was a couple more. Then at an exponential rate, the numbers increased globally.

Oh F**k. Then a death was announced in the north. “Ah but its up the north that has nothing to do with us”. Listen up, a virus knows no boundaries, borders, country, colour or creed . Wherever there is a viable host it will go. Hopping like a parasitic flea from one host to the next.

Panic has taken over the country as we have seen when the schools were closed on the Friday before St Patrick's Day. Supermarkets were swarmed, people were trampled. Fire officers had to close major supermarkets down in certain areas of the capital. It was like an apocalyptic black Friday sale. Everyone adopted a dog eat dog mentality.

That type of mentality was not what was in the psyche of Irish people when I was growing up. I was born in 88 so I lived through the 90s - in my opinion the last generation where kids and teenagers had an actual childhood. Before internet, Wifi, phones and other devices had came around to steal the possible memories that this generation could have made.

During this time, your neighbours were like family. Your estate wasn’t just an area where everybody lived. It was a place of commune where people would lend each other a helping hand in some form or another. Whether it was a cup of milk, sugar or a few teabags. When tragedy or crisis struck a family there was a sense of onus on ourselves or our neighbour to check in on one and other. To seek or provide comfort through times of dread and despair.

After watching the shenanigans that ensued when the schools ceased action I feel like our good “Irish nature” is being left behind. This pandemic has caused pandemonium and we as a country and as individuals are disgracing all the people who have died and fought for this country through famine, invasion and war.

WATCH | Longford football star Darren Gallagher features in HSE ‘Support our frontline’ campaign

All we are being asked to do is stay inside and not make any unnecessary visits to family members or to congregate with our peers. We must make sacrifices now that may feel like “suffering” for a few weeks. Which when you check the history books doesn’t compare to the suffering this country has arisen from.

If we make temporary sacrifices today as a united Ireland to eradicate this virus from our shores think of the celebrations that will take place. Imagine the sigh of relief that will be released when you can hug your parents, siblings, friends and if you're lucky enough to have grandparents. It will be like Italia '90. All of our grand slam wins combined together. A Barry McGuigan, Steve Collins, Bernard Dunne, Mick Conlan, Carl Frampton, Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor win all rolled into one big pint of Guinness.

So stop the selfishness. Put the knock you have organised on hold. Put the gaff party on hold. Put meeting up with your mates on hold. Put everything on hold. If it gets to that stage you won’t have to worry about work, business, house parties, holidays or not seeing your friends. Your whole life will be on hold. We will be lucky if we are able to enjoy a regular ordinary Christmas at this rate.

I am classed as a member of frontline staff as I’m working in a lab during this terrifying time. However, the effect this pandemic has had on myself and my colleagues doesn’t hold a candle to the effort the doctors, nurses and the unsung heroes working on the wards have had to go through.

Instead of thinking of yourselves, spare a thought for the people whose lives have been put on hold by this virus. When this is all over the whole country should stand outside the Dáil in a round of applause that will be heard around the country for these members of staff. The warriors fighting this virus and protecting the vulnerable. They deserve to be the beneficiaries of the next budget no matter how much of the arse falls out of the country. People are walking out of work afraid of contracting the virus. While these frontline fighters are walking into the flames battling this pandemic head on.

Would you have the bottle for it? I doubt most of you would. So do what you're told, shut the fuck up complaining and enjoy the time you get to spend at home with your family. Because there was plenty of mothers that were putting their health at risk working as nurses and doctors and couldn’t even give their kids a hug for mother's day.

So for everyone that thinks Ireland has become a holiday camp. It in fact is a war zone that only a few are brave enough to fight in. For the love of god and the people you have around you in this country, please adhere to the guidelines set out by the governing bodies. If you do this, then you to are fighting alongside the frontline workers to battle this pandemic. You can then look at yourself in the mirror and say you played your part in the fight against Covid-19.

Yours faithfully,

Anonymous

Read next: Rise in disposable gloves littered in shopping trollies and car parks a public health risk