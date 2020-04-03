Further remand in custody for Longford woman on alleged violent disorder charges

A Longford woman who breached the conditions of bail she was granted following a violent disorder incident in Longford town before Christmas, has been further remanded in custody so that the court can determine whether or not she would be a welcome guest at her parents’ house should she be granted bail again.

Helen Nevin, 67 Farnagh, Longford, was before the court on Tuesday, March 10, for breaching her bail conditions and was remanded in custody to Mullingar District Court on Friday, March 13.

She was further remanded in custody to last Tuesday in Longford District Court where she was once more remanded in custody to Longford Circuit Court on May 19, with liberty to reapply for bail.

“What’s it like in prison?” Judge Hughes asked Ms Nevin.

“It’s not good up there now, Judge,” she replied.

“But there are less prisoners. I hear you’re getting double helpings at meal times because there’s only half the number of prisoners,” Judge Hughes joked, receiving little response from Ms Nevin.

“I don’t think I get through to Helen,” he remarked.

Defence solicitor John Quinn explained that should Ms Nevin be given bail, she would abide by strict bail conditions but Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the State, said that he was led to believe that she would not be a welcome guest with her parents if she was granted bail.

“We need one or both parents in court for Mr Quinn to make his case. Why don’t you adjourn for a fortnight and make your application again?” Judge Hughes asked.

Sgt McGirl explained that if Ms Nevin was remanded in custody to May 19, it would reduce prisoner transportation and, if her parents were happy to come to court, she could reapply.

“Ah here, you can sentence me. You can’t keep remanding me,” said Ms Nevin.

Mr Quinn said that he would reapply for bail on April 7, 2020.