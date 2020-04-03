Leitrim web designers set up online mart for farmers to list livestock for sale

The closures of marts due to the current public health emergency will see many farmers at a loss to sell their livestock.

But during the Covid-19 crisis, a group of web designers based in a rural community in Drumkeeran, Leitrim, have put their thinking caps on and come up with an online solution.

"From our neighbouring farmers, we became aware of the impact of the marts closure," they explained to the Longford Leader.

"We know there is a plan to have limited opening soon but we thought it might be helpful to offer farmers a place to list for free their livestock."

With that in mind, www.onlinemart.ie was set up, giving advertisers and buyers a free platform to buy and sell livestock. The website covers every county in Ireland and is an excellent resource to connect farmers across the country.

