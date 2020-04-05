Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Coronavirus doesn't recognise borders or age

The death in the UK on March 19, of Chloe Middleton a healthy, happy, carefree 21 year old, never sick in her life has scotched the much propagated notion that young people are not prone to the Covid-19 virus.

Seeing crowds of the youth assembling around pubs and clubs very recently caused me to write this piece.

Chloe Middleton’s mother, Diane, wrote on Facebook that this virus could attack young people as well as old, and that youth should not assume they can shrug it off as if it didn’t apply to them.

“To all the people out there who think it’s just a virus, please think again. I am speaking from a personal experience. This so-called virus has taken the life of my daughter.”