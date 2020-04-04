Editorial: A long overdue gesture of appreciation in Longford and across the country

Last Thursday's national round of applause for the frontline healthcare workers was an acknowledgement and a gesture of solidarity with the men and women who comprise the health service on the ground, and the work and sacrifices they are making on an hourly basis to deal with this Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Similarly, with the Gardaí and the army. The Gardaí are at the forefront in efforts to implement the lockdown measures in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

Without the effort and work of any of the above groups, society would be unable to function, and the awareness of this, often overlooked, is heightened in sharp relief during the unprecedented crisis we now find ourselves in.

Our awareness of essential services should extend also to other categories of workers we nearly always take for granted in the normal run of things.

Shop workers spring immediately to mind. Where, after all, would we be without those who look after the smooth running of our supermarkets, those that stack the shelves and who basically are vital cogs in the supply of food to our tables.

The same can be said for the postal service, the bin service and a whole host of others.

At a time when all our lives have been turned upside down and reduced to the bare essentials, some fresh perspective on all these invaluable workers is something to be welcomed and, indeed, long overdue.

Like last week's public gesture of solidarity with healthcare workers, recognition for all these other vital services is something that we should all participate in at this time.

The role they play in the functioning of any society is something that should not be as easily dismissed as it was too often in the past.

Life will eventually return to normal and with it should come a fresh appreciation of all those who essentially make our lives and society work all for the better.

Pictured above: People all over the country showed their appreciation for the work of those on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 coronavirus when, on Thursday, March 26, at 8pm, from their front doors, gardens, windows and living rooms of their houses, the streets, workplaces and public spaces, they applauded for a minute to recognise the contribution of those working the health services. The Lanesboro/Ballyleague Town team gathered on the bridge over the River Shannon, which divides two counties and two provinces, to show their solidarity and support. It was a wonderful gesture.