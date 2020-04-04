Longford Women's Link offers counselling for frontline workers

Longford Women’s Link is asking women who are working on the frontline to call them if they are experiencing any difficulties or are in need of support during this difficult time.

“We are concerned that many women are on the front line of service delivery in the battle against Covid-19,” said CEO of LWL Louise Lovett.

“They also have to respond to the needs of their families while working a very stressful shift on the front line.

“Being ‘there for everyone’ can be a lonely place and women may find they might need emotional support as the crisis ramps up.

“Our counselling service is asking woman to let us know what they need to help them get through this emotionally.

“Call our counselling service on 043 33 41511 and our manager Angela Keaveney will speak with women in confidence and give information on what is available.”

