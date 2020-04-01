Two more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford bringing total number to 12

The latest data by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal that, as of Monday, March 30, there are two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in county Longford. These two new cases bring Longford's total figure to 12 cases.

In Cavan, there have been 36 cases confirmed. Leitrim and Roscommon each have 10 confirmed cases and Westmeath has 80.

