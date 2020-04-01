212 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland and 14 more deaths

There have been 212 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland since last night's update, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,447.

Sadly, there have also been 14 more deaths as a result of the virus. The death toll has now risen to 85.

Of those 14 deaths, seven patients were male and seven were female. The median age of those who passed away was 81. 10 deaths were located in the east of the country, four in the south and eight were reported to have underlying health conditions.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the 212 patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate

94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions

85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Our research suggests that 1 in 3 people are worried about their health, with 3 out of 4 worried about the health of their families and friends.



“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.



“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.



“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”



Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said:

"The public health messaging remains the same for all patients awaiting testing. Assume you have COVID19 and isolate. Each and everyone of you can break the chain of transmission of the virus, save lives and reduce illness among vulnerable groups.”

