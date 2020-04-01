Longford County Council advises tenants that they can pay their rent by phone
As part of Longford County Council’s Covid-19 Response measures, rent collectors can accept housing rent payments via credit/debit card over the phone.
The Rent Collectors contact details are as follows:-
Dan Farrell: 086 3828758
Margaret Murphy: 086 8120907
Fergal O’Loughlin: 086 0401378
If a customer is unsure of their designated rent collector, please phone (043) 334 4218 for details.
Housing loan customers can pay their loan repayments via Debit/Credit Card over the phone between the hours of 10am and 12pm, Monday to Friday.
The number to call for this limited service is (043) 334 3394.
