Longford County Council advises tenants that they can pay their rent by phone

As part of Longford County Council’s Covid-19 Response measures, rent collectors can accept housing rent payments via credit/debit card over the phone.

The Rent Collectors contact details are as follows:-

Dan Farrell: 086 3828758

Margaret Murphy: 086 8120907

Fergal O’Loughlin: 086 0401378

If a customer is unsure of their designated rent collector, please phone (043) 334 4218 for details.

Housing loan customers can pay their loan repayments via Debit/Credit Card over the phone between the hours of 10am and 12pm, Monday to Friday.

The number to call for this limited service is (043) 334 3394.

