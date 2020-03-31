Largest number of deaths yet as 17 people sadly lose their lives to coronavirus
325 new confirmed cases in Ireland today
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have sadly passed away since yesterday's update.
Of those deaths:
- 8 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south and 6 in the west of the country
- the patients included 4 females and 13 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
There have now been 71 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.
There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
