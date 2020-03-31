Man arrested and €122,400 of suspected cannabis plants seized in Athlone

This morning Tuesday 31st March 2020 at approximately 10.45am, a search operation was conducted by Athlone Gardaí at a commercial premises on the Dublin Road in Athlone.

During the course of the search, a suspected cannabis growhouse was discovered and 153 cannabis plants (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €122,400 were seized.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.