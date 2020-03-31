Paid parking suspended in Longford town

Paid parking enforcement is being suspended in Longford Town from Monday, March 30, 2020 until further notice, according to Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Seamus Butler.

The move is to facilitate those working in essential services and people who have to visit pharmacies, doctors or who are going food shopping or for other necessities.

