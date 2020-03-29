Latest figures confirm there are 10 cases of coronavirus in county Longford

There are currently 2,615 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). Figures from midnight on Friday, March 27 confirm that there are ten cases in Longford.

A testing centre has been set up in St Joseph's Hospital, Longford town, with Connolly Barracks also being set up as a drive-thru testing centre, due to be in operation this week.

Neighbouring counties also have a number of confirmed cases. In Leitrim there are up to five cases. Roscommon, similar to Longford, has 10 confirmed cases. Cavan has almost double that, with 19 cases confirmed in the county. And Westmeath has significantly more cases, with 67 confirmed cases in the county.

Read also: Ten more deaths and 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland