Ten new coronavirus deaths in Ireland, with 200 new confirmed diagnoses

Ten more deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Ireland by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today - eight males and two females. Six of those deaths are located in the east of the country, three are in the northwest and one is in the south.

The median age of today's reported deaths is 77. There have now been 46 Covid019 deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC is also reporting 200 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as at 1pm today, Sunday, March 29. There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19.

“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.

“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus.”

“We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.

“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply.

“3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals: