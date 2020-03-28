14 new coronavirus deaths confirmed in Ireland today bringing death toll to 36
294 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed
There have been 14 new deaths confirmed in Ireland today as a result of coronavirus.
All 14 deaths are located in the east of the country and the median age of today's deaths is 81.
These tragic passing of the 14 people brings the death toll in Ireland to 36.
There have also been 294 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the country, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,415.
