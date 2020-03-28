WATCH | Taoiseach channels inner Terminator in lockdown speech

Leo Varadkar has come out with some great lines over the past few weeks, in fairness to him.

"Our greatest generation was not in the past and better times are yet to come" was a good one.

Let's not forget that time he told us that when we're looking back on this in years to come, we'll be able to tell younger generations that "when things were at their worst, we were at our best". If that's not a good Instagram caption, I don't know what is.

And let's not forget that it's "important that we come together as a nation by staying apart". #StayHome everbody.

But perhaps his best one so far came within last night's speech when the Taoiseach announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Last night he came out with a truly inspiring line - one that will motivate many to keep going through these difficult times and to see the light at the end of the tunnel: "There is no fate but what we make for ourselves." Glorious.

Where did we hear that one before? Oh that's right... those movies where the robots come to destroy humans. (Spoiler alert: the humans win... and we'll win this time too. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves, after all).

Shout out to Jim Sheridan for this hilarious compilation.