Lockdown Dos & Don'ts: What the new public health measures mean for people in Ireland

What can only be described as full lockdown came into effect from midnight last night following An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement of stricter health measures and regulations yesterday evening. But what exactly does that mean?

For the next two weeks, until April 12, everyone is urged to stay in their home wherever possible, to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19 to friends, families and communities.

We are now allowed out only for essential journeys, including food shopping, medical appointments and even for some exercise, though we must now stay within 2km of our homes.

There are exceptions for some workers in key businesses but for the majority of people: the rule is simple. Stay at home.

Below is a full list of the new public health measures which have been put in place by the Department of Health and Department of the Taoiseach.

Community Health



Stay at home in all circumstances, except in the following situations:

to travel to and from work where the work is considered an essential service.

to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products for yourself, your family or someone who is vulnerable or cocooning.

for vital family reasons including caring for children, elderly or vulnerable people but excluding social family visits

to take brief individual physical exercise within your locality, which may include children from your household within two kilometres of your home and adhering to strict 2 metre social distancing measures

you cannot arrange a gathering with anybody you do not live with

Cocooning will be introduced for those over 70 years of age and those who are extremely medically vulnerable to Covid-19

Essential services

everyone who can work from home must work from home. This includes essential workers and workers in essential government, utilities or other functions.

adult community education centres and local community centres are closed

all essential services should ensure safe working conditions are in place

specific advice will be available from the Health and Safety Authority

Health considerations

all non-essential surgery, health procedures and other non-essential health services are postponed

all visits to hospitals, residential healthcare centres, other residential settings are prisons are stopped with specific exemptions on compassionate grounds

pharmacists are to be allowed by law to dispense medicines outside the dates spelled out in prescriptions according to their own professional judgement

manufacturers will be called on to adapt their manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment, masks and other essential products for national market, including hand gels and other essential medicines and products by pharmacies

Transport and Travel

Travel restrictions will be implemented as follows:

there will be a nationwide restriction on travel outside of 2 kilometres from your place of residence (except for the restrictions listed above.

public transport and passenger travel will be restricted to essential workers

travel to Ireland's offshore islands is limited only to residents of those islands

local authorities will relax on-street parking laws to meet the travel needs of essential workers

the arrival of personal non-national maritime leisure vessels is banned (except to exceptions as 'port in a storm')

Legislation and Regulation

The measure above will be reflected in the regulations to be made under the Health (Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2000 and will be enforced by An Garda Síochána.