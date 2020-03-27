Burke urges Longford families to continue to make sacrifices and outlines government supports

Longford/Westmeath Fine Gael TD Peter Burke has urged the general public to continue to uphold social distancing measures and said the State would not be found wanting in dealing with the crisis.

Mr Burke said: “I understand it is the belief of the Chief Medical officer that we are only at the beginning of the curve. Thus we need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect us all. Regardless of the numbers reported daily, we cannot get complacent”.

Deputy Peter Burke said while the risks are out there, he has seen how people are playing their part to fight the virus.

“The vast majority of people are obeying the rules and I commend people for this sacrifice, as I know how hard it is to keep young children cooped up and away from their friends at this time," he said.

"I feel for parents of children with learning difficulties and behavioural problems, but it is for these and other risk categories, we must redouble our efforts and commitment to the cause.

"There are also worries for the elderly who may live alone and are now cut off from the outside world. Communities are coming together to provide support to these people. The point we must drive home is this: If you look after yourself, restrict movement and follow advice, you will ultimately protect the most vulnerable in society. Protection from COVID-19 is literally in all our hands”.

Commenting on the raft of new measures and legislation published and implemented this week, the Chartered Accountant and TD said Government ministers are working around the clock to support out citizens to the best of their ability at this time.

“I welcome that Gardai will increase interventions where venues and people are not adhering to recommended physical distancing.

"There will be an increased presence of Park Rangers and Gardaí in parks and public places to ensure physical distancing is being observed. In Ireland, since independence, we have always had policing by consent rather than coercion. It is not our intention to change that now. I would urge people to comply and not force our Gardaí to intervene and make their job more difficult. The new powers afforded to the Gardaí will be used sparingly and only when necessary”.

In relation to the health system, the TD said there is huge activity being undertaken to ensure we are as prepared as possible.

“I have received an update from the Minister for Health and I understand we are doubling our bed capacity - adding another 10,000 beds including isolation, acute need and less acute need beds.

"This is going in right across the system and is being done in partnership with private hospitals, the hotel industry, the Defence Forces, the Garda Siochána, private nursing homes and others. Field hospitals are currently being put in place. The vast majority of people will not need hospital care, and may not even need care outside their own home.

"We have more than 2,200 vacant beds in our hospitals today and we have 1200 people working on contact tracing. This is all we need for now, but as the cases increase, more will be recruited from the public service where possible.