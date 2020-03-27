Breaking: Feud fears reignite as shots fired at house in Edgeworthstown

Gardaí are dealing with an alleged shooting incident at a house in Edgeworthstown

A number of shots have been fired at a house in Edgeworthstown in the latest feud related incident to hit the county.

It's believed a house in the Corboy area was targeted earlier this morning.

No one was injured in the incident, but gardaí are investigating.

More to follow......